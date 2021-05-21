Vendors to operate from Goubert Market

Vegetable vendors have been allowed to operate on the Goubert Market premises, instead of relocating to the new bus stand.

The decision follows talks the trader representatives had with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and on an assurance that they would adhere to all safety protocols. The District Collector had ordered the relocation of traders from Goubert Market on May 17. However, traders shut shops and protested against the decision on Tuesday, contending that there were no facilities on the new bus stand premises, including securing vegetable bundles and water or toilet facility.

The Lt. Governor, after hearing out the vendors, led by V. Sivagurunathan, Municipal Pavement Vegetable Vendors’ Association, directed the authorities to revisit the original order and permit vendors to resume operations under strict COVID-19 guidelines. In a revised order superseding the earlier one, the Collector said the vegetable/fruit shops (Wholesale/Retail/Adikaasu vendors) functioning at the Big Market would be spread out along the J.N.Street, M.G.Road and at Thattanchavady Market Committee ground as decongestion measure.

The police have been tasked with ensuring compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and social distancing in association with the traders association and municipality.