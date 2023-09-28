Velrampet lake in a shambles yet again

September 28, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Velrampet lake, known in local parlance as ‘Erattai Eri’, is in a shambles again after getting spruced up around five years ago.

The lake, situated on an expanse of over 100 acres at Mudaliarpet, was resurrected by the active initiative of the then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. She motivated the local people to join hands with government agencies to clean up the lake. The lake was given a fresh lease of life, after garbage was removed from the ecologically important waterbody, that serves as a habitat for over 50 species of migratory birds.

Proper fencing was put up around the lake to prevent encroachments and dumping of waste. The lake was thrown open to the public for boating in 2018. The lake area was also declared by the government as open defecation free.

Around ₹75 lakh was spent to rejuvenate the waterbody, recalls an official who was part of the work. He added that there were plans to convert the lake into a wetland to attract more winged visitors. Ms. Bedi had mooted the idea of developing the lake into a major tourist attraction, said the official.

Five years later, the lake sports a dirty look with garbage dumped all around. Iron barricades put up around the waterbody have been removed by miscreants and the place has become a site for open defecation again. Boating services remain suspended since three years.

“Now it is back to square one. All the good work done has gone waste. The lake is now in a pathetic condition. After it was cleaned up, the former Lt. Governor used to visit the lake. Schools used to take students to the area to make them understand the importance of waterbodies. Now, the lake has become a den for anti-social elements. People throng the area in the night for drinking alcohol,” said a resident of Lake Street.

He said people dump waste and dirty the water. In the initial days of rejuvenation of the waterbody, even tourists used to throng the place for boating. Residents of Puducherry too used to spend time around the lake during weekends, he added.

“The lake is now being used by a politician for fish farming. The conservation of the lake is important as it helps in recharging ground water in Mudaliarpet and Kombakkam area. The fences erected around the lake have been broken deliberately to facilitate the fish business,” the resident said.

