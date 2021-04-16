Vellore records 141 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 22,624 with 141 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 21,500 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 765. The district's death toll is 359.

In Ranipet district, 101 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 17,273. In Tirupattur district, 63 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 8,244.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 90 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 20,531. Out of this, 19,595 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 648.