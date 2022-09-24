Vellore logs five fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There were five new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,086 on Saturday. With a total of 56,885 persons having been discharged, the district has 38 active cases.

Ranipet reported 20 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,378. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, eight fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,299. Out of this, 67,597 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 17.