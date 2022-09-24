Puducherry

Vellore logs five fresh cases of COVID-19

There were five new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,086 on Saturday. With a total of 56,885 persons having been discharged, the district has 38 active cases. 

Ranipet reported 20 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,378. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, eight fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,299. Out of this, 67,597 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 17.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2022 10:54:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/vellore-logs-five-fresh-cases-of-covid-19/article65931601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY