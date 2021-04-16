Puducherry

Vellore fort and other ASI monuments closed for public

ASI has closed the monuments to contain COVID-19 spread. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy
Special Correspondent VELLORE 16 April 2021 15:44 IST
Updated: 16 April 2021 15:44 IST

They will remain closed till May 15 or until further orders

Due to COVID -19 spread, important monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the Vellore Fort will remain closed till May 15 or until further orders.

Advertising
Advertising

According to ASI officials, it has been decided to close all the Centrally protected monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India with immediate effect to contain the spread of COVID 19.

In Vellore, entry into monuments including Vellore fort, Jalakanteshwara temple, Choleeswara temple and Subrahnanya temple Melpadi will not be allowed.

Comments
More In Puducherry
monument and heritage site
Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Read more...