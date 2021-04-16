Puducherry

Vellore fort and other ASI monuments closed for public

ASI has closed the monuments to contain COVID-19 spread.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Due to COVID -19 spread, important monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the Vellore Fort will remain closed till May 15 or until further orders.

According to ASI officials, it has been decided to close all the Centrally protected monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India with immediate effect to contain the spread of COVID 19.

In Vellore, entry into monuments including Vellore fort, Jalakanteshwara temple, Choleeswara temple and Subrahnanya temple Melpadi will not be allowed.

