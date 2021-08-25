Vellore Collector flags off awareness rally on COVID-19

VELLORE

25 August 2021 00:31 IST

With the rising COVID-19 cases in the district, a rally to create awareness of the infection was flagged off by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian near the Corporation office in Vellore on Tuesday.

The rally, which was jointly organised by the Vellore Corporation and all combined Rotary Districts in Vellore, witnessed more than 30 cars, mostly by residents in the city.

Besides the private vehicles, autorickshaws and taxis also participated in the rally that was aimed at encouraging residents to wear face masks and maintain social distance in public places.

Advertising

Advertising

The rally also stressed the importance of vaccination as vaccination centres are opened in more than 100 centres within Corporation limits. Key routes, including Anna Salai, Makkan Junction, Green Circle, Katpadi intersection and Old bus terminus were covered during the rally.