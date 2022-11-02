Vehicular awareness campaign on dengue rolled out in U.T.

The fortnight-long campaign is set to criss-cross the city and its suburbs

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 02, 2022 22:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Sriramulu, Health Director, flagging off autorickshaws for the campaign on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Department has rolled out a fortnight-long vehicular awareness campaign to propagate preventive measures against dengue and chikungunya.

A fleet of autorickshaws, fitted with mikes, were pressed in for the campaign, which is set to criss-cross the city and suburbs. Arrangements have also been made to create awareness among people through FM radio and TV channels.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, flagged off 12 autorickshaws for the campaign at the Directorate of Health. G Raghunathan, Deputy Director, Information Education and Communication; Murali, Deputy Director (Public Health); Ananda Lakshmi, Deputy Director (Family Health); Dr. Vasanta Kumari, Director- Filaria and Malaria Prevention Division and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app