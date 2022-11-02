Vehicular awareness campaign on dengue rolled out in U.T.

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 22:36 IST

The fortnight-long campaign is set to criss-cross the city and its suburbs

G. Sriramulu, Health Director, flagging off autorickshaws for the campaign on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Health Department has rolled out a fortnight-long vehicular awareness campaign to propagate preventive measures against dengue and chikungunya. A fleet of autorickshaws, fitted with mikes, were pressed in for the campaign, which is set to criss-cross the city and suburbs. Arrangements have also been made to create awareness among people through FM radio and TV channels. G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, flagged off 12 autorickshaws for the campaign at the Directorate of Health. G Raghunathan, Deputy Director, Information Education and Communication; Murali, Deputy Director (Public Health); Ananda Lakshmi, Deputy Director (Family Health); Dr. Vasanta Kumari, Director- Filaria and Malaria Prevention Division and others were present.



