Vehicles with goods protruding have a free run

Despite a ban by the Centre on trucks and mini-vans carrying iron rods, angles and pipes protruding beyond the body frame, a large number of goods vehicles carrying these continue to have a free run, thanks to poor enforcement by the authorities.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had deleted the provision in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, that allowed protrusions of up to one metre beyond the body frames. The Ministry had amended the rules and issued a notification in 2014 to ensure that the materials carried in a truck remained within the vehicle’s length.

However, poor policing has resulted in vehicles having a free run. Trucks and goods vehicles carrying iron roads and pipes that protrude outside the vehicle’s body frame are a common sight across the city, especially on the arterial Kamaraj Salai, Anna Salai, 100-feet Road and the East Coast Road. The transport authorities have not been able to curb the menace even after several accidents were reported resulting in fatalities.

“Traffic scenario is perilous and the negligent manner in which goods, particularly iron rods are being carried in most of the busy thoroughfares, adds to the hardship of the road users. One can see that on most of the thoroughfares long iron rods and other hardware are transported without concern for other road users, particularly two-wheeler riders,” said S. Nadarajan, a resident.

“There is every possibility of the rods being dangerous to the safety of the vehicle riders and the traffic authorities should ensure that the hardware are carried with strict adherence to the traffic norms. Puducherry has perhaps the most dangerous zones with violation of road norms being the rule more than an exception,” he said.

The city has witnessed several accidents, where motorists and car drivers were injured after ramming their vehicles into trucks and mini vans carrying protruding materials.

Most of these vehicles do not have any warning signs, including blinkers, resulting in accidents. According to a senior official, “Goods vehicles seldom follow basic guidelines such as putting up a red cloth or blinkers at the rear to indicate it was carrying dangerously placed goods. There have been several instances when the vehicles slow down without any indication and the motorists or drivers of cars coming behind would be caught unaware resulting in a fatal accident.”

Although surprise checks are conducted at times, there is little enforcement on the highways or arterial roads.

‘Crackdown needed’

Strict enforcement of the law was the need of the hour and the authorities should crack down on erring drivers, the residents said.

According to a transport official, “Vehicles carrying iron rods protruding beyond the body frame is punishable under Section 190 (3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Though it is a compoundable offence and on-the-spot fine could be imposed on erring drivers, the authorities have not been able to rein them in as the revised Motor Vehicles Act is yet to be notified.”

At present, punishment for carrying protruding cargo under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is ₹1,000 for the first offence and ₹2,000 for subsequent offences.

The amended provisions of the Act relating to imposition of on-the-spot fines and heavy penalties prescribed under the Act has been sent to the territorial government. The revised amount for which offences can be compounded has to be approved by the government, the official added.