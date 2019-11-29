Puducherry

Vehicles barred from using air horns

The Transport department has warned vehicle users against use of air horns. A release issued by Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar said sound from a vehicle, including horn, should not exceed 80-90 decibel. Anything above this level could cause damage to the ear and result in accidents, the release said.

The department and the Pollution Control Committee would take stern action against those violating the rules, the press release added.

