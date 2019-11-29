Vehicles barred from using air horns

The Transport department has warned vehicle users against use of air horns. A release issued by Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar said sound from a vehicle, including horn, should not exceed 80-90 decibel. Anything above this level could cause damage to the ear and result in accidents, the release said.
The department and the Pollution Control Committee would take stern action against those violating the rules, the press release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.