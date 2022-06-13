Vehicle inspection and testing centre in Puducherry to be operational by December

The move will help in preventing road accidents

The first-of-its-kind Vehicle Inspection and Testing Centre at Thengaithittu in Puducherry is expected to be operational by December this year. The Centre once operational would help in preventing road accidents to a greater extent, as fitness testing of vehicles will be foolproof.

“A major portion of the civil works in the Vehicle Inspection and Testing Centre have been completed. The construction of administrative building and testing yard have been completed. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the implementation agency will soon be importing and supplying the required equipment for the Centre”, a senior official told TheHindu.

ARAI will be responsible for the upkeep of the equipment for two years following which the Puducherry Government will take a call on the company that will be given charge of the maintenance, the official added.

The automation of the vehicle inspection and testing centre will help streamline the periodic fitness testing of motor vehicles and is aimed at phasing out the manual tests.

The new technology eliminates human intervention and will facilitate efficient and transparent testing of vehicles, as compared to the present manual testing of transport and commercial vehicles at the Regional Transport Office on 100-feet-Road. The facility will have three inspection lanes with test equipment for testing vehicles one after the other.

The centre will be equipped to test 80 vehicles per day. During the testing of vehicles, the system can detect minor defects in a vehicle and certification will be withheld until the repair work is carried out.

The equipment-based test with automated equipment includes testing of brakes, gearbox, headlight, side slip, suspension, steering, and condition of the engine. After conducting tests, a computerised certificate will be issued. There will be no tampering and only vehicles in perfect condition will be given the fitness certificate, the official added.