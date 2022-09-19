Vehicle carrying messages on life of PM flagged off

The local unit of BJP has organised various programmes as part of birthday celebrations of Prime Minister in Puducherry

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 19, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry unit of BJP, on September 19, 2022, launched a vehicle carrying the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of fortnight-long celebrations to mark the PM’s birthday. | Photo Credit: Kumar S.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday organised a slew of programmes as part of fortnight-long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Puducherry.  

Party president V. Saminathan flagged off a vehicle carrying messages about the life of Mr. Modi and schemes initiated by him. Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar were present. 

Mr. Saminathan also attended ‘Basti Sampark Abhiyan‘, a programme aimed at developing better connect with the people of Scheduled Castes and backward communities across the country. In response to the call given by the party’s national leadership, the local unit organised an interactive session with members of SC and backward communities at the Nettapakkam reserved constituency. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party president in a release said the people of Nettapakkam had complained about lack of access to supply of quality drinking water. They also complained about industrial waste being let out in the open by certain firms in the constituency. He said both the issues would be taken up at the government-level for taking up corrective measures. The interactive meeting was also to understand the effectiveness of schemes meant for the members of the SC community, the release said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app