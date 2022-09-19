Vehicle carrying messages on life of PM flagged off

The Puducherry unit of BJP, on September 19, 2022, launched a vehicle carrying the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of fortnight-long celebrations to mark the PM’s birthday. | Photo Credit: Kumar S.S.

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday organised a slew of programmes as part of fortnight-long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Puducherry.

Party president V. Saminathan flagged off a vehicle carrying messages about the life of Mr. Modi and schemes initiated by him. Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar were present.

Mr. Saminathan also attended ‘Basti Sampark Abhiyan‘, a programme aimed at developing better connect with the people of Scheduled Castes and backward communities across the country. In response to the call given by the party’s national leadership, the local unit organised an interactive session with members of SC and backward communities at the Nettapakkam reserved constituency.

Party president in a release said the people of Nettapakkam had complained about lack of access to supply of quality drinking water. They also complained about industrial waste being let out in the open by certain firms in the constituency. He said both the issues would be taken up at the government-level for taking up corrective measures. The interactive meeting was also to understand the effectiveness of schemes meant for the members of the SC community, the release said.