Veeramuthuvel calls upon students to dream big, aim high, and take calculated risks

October 04, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday called upon students to dream big, aim high and take calculated risks.

Addressing students at the 85th convocation of Annamalai University in Chidambaram, he said it is important to take calculated risks to succeed in any venture. “There is a chance that you may fail; but if you overcome the failure, then you can succeed. Take the risk of innovation. In this process, you may end with short-term failures. If you conquer the fear of failure, you will succeed.”

He said Chandrayaan-3 was full of challenges. The lander module of Chandrayaan-3 was made more robust compared to Chandrayaan-2, Vikram to achieve its mission objectives. It is strengthened to autonomously handle wider dispersions of parameters to achieve safe and soft landing.

Mr. Veeramuthuvel pointed out that the ISRO had taken many calculated risks along with innovations while conducting the series of lander special tests. “Finally, with a systematic execution of the project, we have achieved the safe and soft-landing technology, marking a significant milestone in India’s iconic space journey,” he said.

Stating that energy, water, environmental control, and climate change require immediate attention, he said that all problems have to be solved with sustainable development goals in mind. The younger generation must play a crucial role in realising the country’s aspirations of achieving technology leadership in these emerging areas, he said.

“India has taken the risk and used innovative methods to develop all the technologies indigenously. Though we have faced failures, the end result is fruitful. Now, the day-to-day life of each citizen in India is linked with space technology in one way or the other.”

“Typical applications using earth observation satellites are providing reliable data for disaster management, crop management, and identification of potential fishing zones. In addition to various achievements of ISRO, advanced Research and Development activities in satellite domain, launch vehicle domain, and propulsion domain are in full swing in various centres of the organisation,“ he added.

Governor R.N. Ravi awarded doctoral, postgraduate, undergraduate degrees, and diplomas under the faculties of arts, science, marine sciences, arts and fine arts to 1,010 candidates. The Governor also awarded medals to 88 students.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan were present.

