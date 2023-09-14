Vector control in full swing following dengue surge this season

September 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With incidence of dengue, which claimed two lives this week, showing an upward trend this year, the health department has launched coordinated vector control measures targeting the Aedes aegypti mosquito species.

The data released by the health authorities show that there have been 1,175 dengue cases as of September 13 this year against 792 cases in the corresponding period the previous year. The bulk of the cases are in Puducherry (1,131), followed by Karaikal (43) and Yanam (1).

There have also been 66 cases of chikungunya transmitted by the same vector.

The Union Territory had reported 581 dengue cases in 2018, 2,038 cases in 2019 and 651 cases in 2020. The last two years have seen 1,625 and 1,673 dengue cases. Mortality-wise, the highest deaths occurred in 2017. The figures for other years are 2018 and 2019 (2), 2020 and 2021 (1) and 2022 (3).

Pointing out that more than malaria or chikungunya, dengue cases had seen a spurt this year, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, said an evaluation of the cause of the two dengue deaths pointed to delay in seeking treatment.

While previously, the incidence of dengue was high only during the southwest monsoon season, now dengue incidence is reported throughout the year.

Holding public awareness as key to counter diseases spread by mosquitoes, the Health Director urged the public to ensure that households were cleared of discarded cups, containers, pots, emptied packs, tyres or aluminium channels of sliding doors/windows where water can stagnate and eventually turn into breeding sites for the mosquitoes.

The health department has also urged the public to seek treatment for any type of fever. Dengue usually resolves on its own with fever symptoms. The symptoms include acute headache and joint ache. The viral infection, if untreated, can also lead to lowering of platelet count with potentially fatal consequences such as ‘Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever’ or ‘Dengue Shock Syndrome’.

While there is no specific treatment for the condition, most patients get better with management of symptoms. It is also important for patients to keep themselves hydrated, the health department said.

The health department, in coordination with other government agencies, has intensified vector control measures for the monsoon season, officials said. A cleanliness drive aimed at source reduction is under way across Puducherry with the support of municipal units, Dr. Sriramulu said. Some of the areas reporting high incidence of dengue reporting are Lawspet, Mudaliarpet, Mettupalayam, Kirumampakkam and Karikalampakkam. In these neighbourhoods, health department teams are undertaking door-to-door visits to check health status of residents, monitor cleanliness of the surroundings and to raise awareness on vector control measures.