VCK cadre take out protest march

Party opposes Centre’s move to privatise the Electricity Department

VCK cadre trying to break the police barricade but were prevented from breaching the cordon during the protest rally in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Thursday took out a march in the town to protest against the Centre’s move to privatise the Electricity Department.

Though the VCK planned to take out the protest rally to the Raj Nivas, the police stopped the workers near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. They took out the march from Indira Gandhi Square.

After the rally was stopped near the Cathedral, the party cadre tried to break the police barricade but they were prevented from breaching the cordon. They shouted slogans against the Union Government for the move to handover the department to a private firm.