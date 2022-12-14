VCK workers protest against attempts to ‘saffronise’ Ambedkar

December 14, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

VCK functionaries staging a protest on Wednesday against attempts by the Sangh Parivar to ‘saffronise’ Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Puducherry unit of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Wednesday staged a protest against attempts by ‘Sangh Parivar’ to “saffronise” B.R. Ambedkar.

Led by party secretary Deva Pozhilan, workers staged a protest near the New Bus Stand. They raised slogans against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tamil Nadu for displaying Ambedkar in a saffron shirt on a poster.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pozhilan said the Sangh Parivar was trying to create tension in society by wrongly portraying Ambedkar and other rationalist leaders of Tamil Nadu as icons of Hindutva.

