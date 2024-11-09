ADVERTISEMENT

VCK urges government to ensure appropriate utilisation of SCP fund

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has urged the AINRC-BJP government to utilise the Special Component Plan fund properly in Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters, VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan said the SCP fund had evolved with the purpose of upliftment of Dalit community. The government should not divert the money allocated to SCP fund for other purposes, he said.

“The entire budgeted amount under SCP fund should be utilised for development of infrastructure in places where Dalit people reside. The amount should be utilised through municipalities and commune panchayats. The fund should be utilised for the benefit of Dalits and no money should be diverted for any other purpose. The party would stage an agitation if the funds are not utilised properly,” he said.

He also flayed attempts by the government to create a division among migrant and origin population of Scheduled Castes people.

