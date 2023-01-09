ADVERTISEMENT

VCK stages protest inside Forest Department office

January 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Narikurava community members were harassed during the raid on December 31 by the forest department officials

The Hindu Bureau

VCK volunteers staging a protest in the Forest Department office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday held a demonstration inside the Forest Department premises to condemn the alleged high-handedness of officials against Narikurava community. 

The party alleged that members of the Narikurava community were harassed by the employees of the department during a raid in their colony in Moorthy Nagar at Odeanpet. The forest department officials raided their houses on December 31 following complaints of wild animals’ meat being stored. The Narikurava community members were harassed during the raid, the protesters said.

The community members earned their living by hunting animals. The government should try to provide alternative means of livelihood for the community, the VCK said and sought the intervention of National Human Rights Commission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US