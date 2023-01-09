VCK stages protest inside Forest Department office

January 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday held a demonstration inside the Forest Department premises to condemn the alleged high-handedness of officials against Narikurava community.

The party alleged that members of the Narikurava community were harassed by the employees of the department during a raid in their colony in Moorthy Nagar at Odeanpet. The forest department officials raided their houses on December 31 following complaints of wild animals’ meat being stored. The Narikurava community members were harassed during the raid, the protesters said.

The community members earned their living by hunting animals. The government should try to provide alternative means of livelihood for the community, the VCK said and sought the intervention of National Human Rights Commission.