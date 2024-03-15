ADVERTISEMENT

VCK stages protest against CAA

March 15, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of VCK protesting near the Swadeshi Mills in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 near the Swadeshi Mills here on Friday.

Leading the demonstration, Deva Pozhilan, principal secretary of the VCK, said it was a divisive step aimed at diverting attention from the controversy over electoral bonds.

Participating in the protest, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam demanded a thorough probe into the funds received by the BJP. He alleged that the companies raided by the Central agencies had donated funds to the BJP. This is a big scam, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be set up to probe the wrongdoings, he said.

CPI state secretary A.M. Saleem participated.

