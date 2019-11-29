VCK seeks judicial probe into SI’s death

More than 200 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi workers on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest demanding a judicial probe into the recent death of a sub inspector of Nettapakkam Police Station, Vibal Kumar, while he was on duty.

Puducherry unit secretary of VCK, S. Paavanan, said that the officer had died in mysterious circumstances. He had raised serious allegations against his superior in the police station, Mr. Paavanan said, at the protest rally near the Legislative Assembly. “The probe by the police department could not bring justice to the deceased officer. So, the government should order a judicial probe into the death,” the VCK leader said.

He also demanded increasing the compensation amount from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh to the deceased officer’s family. The government should also give the sub inspector’s wife a job, he said.

The arrested cadre were later released on station bail.