Puducherry

VCK seeks judicial probe into SI’s death

VCK cadre staging a protest near the Assembly in Puducherry on Friday.

VCK cadre staging a protest near the Assembly in Puducherry on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

more-in

‘Officer had raised serious allegations against his superior’

More than 200 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi workers on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest demanding a judicial probe into the recent death of a sub inspector of Nettapakkam Police Station, Vibal Kumar, while he was on duty.

Puducherry unit secretary of VCK, S. Paavanan, said that the officer had died in mysterious circumstances. He had raised serious allegations against his superior in the police station, Mr. Paavanan said, at the protest rally near the Legislative Assembly. “The probe by the police department could not bring justice to the deceased officer. So, the government should order a judicial probe into the death,” the VCK leader said.

He also demanded increasing the compensation amount from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh to the deceased officer’s family. The government should also give the sub inspector’s wife a job, he said.

The arrested cadre were later released on station bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 10:58:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/vck-seeks-judicial-probe-into-sis-death/article30118725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY