VCK protest on reintroducing ballot paper

January 04, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration near Anna statue on Thursday demanding the reintroduction of ballot papers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Leading the demonstration, Member of Parliament (Villupuram) D. Ravikumar demanded the reintroduction of ballot paper system in the elections. EVMs were prone to tampering and the Election Commission of India (ECI) should reintroduce ballot paper system to allay apprehensions, he said.

Deva Pozhilan, principal secretary of VCK, was present.

