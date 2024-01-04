GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK protest on reintroducing ballot paper

January 04, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration near Anna statue on Thursday demanding the reintroduction of ballot papers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Leading the demonstration, Member of Parliament (Villupuram) D. Ravikumar demanded the reintroduction of ballot paper system in the elections. EVMs were prone to tampering and the Election Commission of India (ECI) should reintroduce ballot paper system to allay apprehensions, he said.

Deva Pozhilan, principal secretary of VCK, was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.