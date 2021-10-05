VCK opposes nod for n-waste centre at Kudankulam plant

It amounts to playing with people’s lives: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan opposed the Centre’s move to provide clearance for Kudankulam nuclear plant to set up nuclear waste centre within its premises stating that it is a ‘dangerous move’.

In a statement, he said any accident could lead to severe repercussions.

Lesson from Japan

The Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan suffered a great deal because the waste was stored on premises itself, he said.

Mr.Thirumavalavan pointed out that the Supreme Court said in a case filed by Poovulagin Nanbargal that nuclear waste should not be stored within the premises and that it should be stored in a deep geological repository. “The deadline was extended till 2022. To provide clearance to setting up a space to manage nuclear waste within the premises amounted to playing with people’s lives.