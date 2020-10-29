Puducherry

VCK blames Centre for delay in implementing OBC reservation

VCK president Thol Thirumavalan and leaders of political parties take part in a protest on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday blamed the BJP-led Central government for the delay in implementing 50% reservation for OBC students in the all-India quota for medical admission.

Interacting with the media after participating in an agitation organised by the VCK here on the reservation issue, he said the BJP government was solely responsible for not implementing 50% reservation in medical admission this year.

If implemented, the biggest beneficiary was the OBC students belonging to the Hindu community, he said.

He also blamed the Centre for the delay by the Governor in giving sanction for implementing 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical colleges.

The Governor seemed to be functioning at the behest of the Centre, he said adding the party would launch an agitation against the Centre on the reservation policy.

Leaders belonging to the Congress, CPI and CPI (M) also participated in the protest near Anna Salai.

