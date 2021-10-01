Varsity V-C congratulates two former professors

PUDUCHERRY

Marudhanayagam, Rajan were conferred Kalaignar award

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh has congratulated the two former professors of the institution who were conferred the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil award by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai.

P. Marudhanayagam, former head of English and K. Rajan, former professor of History, were the recipients of the award instituted by the CICT as part of its efforts aimed at establishing the ancientness and uniqueness of Tamil, especially classical Tamil, and in propagating its findings globally.

A university press release said Mr. Marudhanayagam joined as professor in the Department of English in 1986 and retired on attaining the age of superannuation in the year 2001. He has been selected for the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil award for 2013.

Mr. Rajan joined as professor in the Department of History, Pondicherry University in 2006 and retired on attaining the age of superannuation in 2020. He was chosen for the award for 2016.

The award in the name of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi created an endowment out of his personal funds for classical Tamil research in the CICT.

The endowment has been supporting the conferment of award on scholars and researchers of eminence every year.

The award carries a cheque for ₹10 lakh, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of the donor. The award is given for the contributions to classical Tamil studies by a researcher in archaeology, epigraphy, numismatics, ancient grammar and linguistic study, literary criticism, creative writing, translation, music, dance, drama, painting and sculpture.

The award is also in recognition of a single work of great erudition or for a lifetime contribution depending on the uniqueness, excellence and international recognition.