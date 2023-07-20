HamberMenu
Varsity to host two-day meet on world of Cholas

The conference aims to promote peace and stability, sustainable development and strategic cooperation in the region by revisiting the past and through mutual discussions, deliberations, and exchange of ideas

July 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University in association with Hind Ocean Regional Association (HORA), is organising a two-day international meet on the theme, ‘Reminiscence of Eternal Brotherhood 2.0: The Cultural World of the Cholas’ on July 22 and 23.

The conference, scheduled at Hotel Accord, aims to promote peace and stability, sustainable development and strategic cooperation in the region by revisiting the past and through mutual discussions, deliberations, and exchange of ideas, a press note from the University said.

A host of dignitaries from India, South East Asia and Sri Lanka are expected to participate.

