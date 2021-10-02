Varsity plans to permit students on campus from October 25

PUDUCHERRY

02 October 2021 00:43 IST

Detailed guidelines to be notified shortly

Pondicherry University is planning to permit the students into the campus in a phased manner, beginning with research scholars from October 25.

In subsequent phases, final year PG students/students opting for exit option and then the other students would be allowed into the campus, the Pondicherry University said.

In this regard detailed guidelines / SOPs will be notified shortly.

Under a tentative schedule for permitting students on the campus, research scholars (Science, Engineering & Technology; Humanities 4th year, 5th year and research period-extended scholars would be allowed from October 25, Ph.D scholars from November 15, science, engineering, technology stream final year PG students and 3rd year PG (5 year integrated programme) from December 6 and social sciences and humanities stream from January 17.

Re-entry of all other PG students and first year Ph.D. scholars admitted in 2021-22 would be decided later, the University said.