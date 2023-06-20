ADVERTISEMENT

Varsity organises 5-day capacity building programme for library personnel from southern States

June 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A total of 56 public library personnel from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana, besides Puducherry, took part in the sessions led by academicians and industry leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University, in association with the Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), organised a five-day capacity building programme for library personnel from across the southern region.

In all, 56 public library personnel from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana, besides Puducherry, participated in the sessions led by noted academicians and industry leaders, a press note said.

Among those who participated in the valedictory session held at the Ananda Rangapillai Library Annexe, were V. Kaliaperumal, Director, Department of Art and Culture, Government of Puducherry, P. Vijayakumar, Assistant Librarian, Pondicherry University, K. Palanivel, systems analyst, Rajeev Jain, Officer on Special Duty, Directorate of Culture and Cultural Relations, Pondicherry University, and M. Vijaykumar, Pondicherry University Librarian.

