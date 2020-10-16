Varsity launches book on global commons

The work provides an exhaustive coverage of all facets of preservation of natural resources: V-C

Pondicherry University, in collaboration with the Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, France, has come out with a book on Global Commons, natural resource domains that are not subject to any national jurisdiction and are accessible to all.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University released the book, “Global Commons: Issues, Concerns and Strategies” edited jointly by Mohanan Pillai, Dean, School of Law, Pondicherry University and Geetha Ganapathy Dore of the University of Paris North.

According to a press note, the book, a product of the collaboration between Pondicherry University and the French University, presents a comprehensive international perspective on the global commons-natural resource domains.

This includes the oceans, atmosphere and outer space, and specific locations such as Antarctica. Due to their critical importance in maintaining human lives and livelihoods and their vulnerability to depletion, the joint preservation of the global commons is of great relevance to all human communities.

Leading world powers, such as France, are increasingly adopting environmental policies as key to their functioning as democracies. After the Paris Climate Conference, there has been a spurt in cooperation between major nations, such as France and India, in the fight against climate change.

New world order

The book, which provides exhaustive coverage of all the significant facets of preservation of global commons, is indispensable to all stakeholders in a new, just and sustainable world order, said Prof. Gurmeet Singh.

The authors have brought together both empirical insight as well as analytical perspective and have sought to bring clarity to the dilemma caused by the need to follow norms that are common and fair, he added.

The work is a valuable addition to literature surrounding geopolitics, said M.D. Nalapat, editorial director of the Sunday Guardian. T. Jayaraman, Senior Fellow, Climate Change, M. S. Swaminathan Foundation; Rajen Harshe, former Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University; Shakti Sinha, former Director, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi, spoke.

The book launch was organised by the School of Law, Pondicherry University, in association with the University of Sorbonne Paris North and the Sage Publishing Company.