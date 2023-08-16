Various events mark I-Day in Puducherry

August 16, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Various institutions hoisted the national flag and hosted special events to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.

At Pondicherry University, Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, hoisted the national flag and delivered the Independence Day speech.

In the line of direction received from the University Grants Commission, the Pondicherry University also organised an exhibition and released a video on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

K. Tharanikkarasu, Director (Studies), Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar, D. Lazar, Finance Officer, Sadanatha G. Swami, Controller of Examinations, Vijakaumar, Librarian, Deans of various Schools, Heads of the Departments, faculty, and students participated.

State Bank of India main branch led the celebrations at its complex on Rue Suffren

.M. Natarajan, SBI Assistant General Manager, hoisted the national flag in the presence of A. Satish Babu, Regional Manager, V.Rajadurai Deputy Branch Manager, V. Prabhakaran, Human Resources Manager, Zonal Commercial Office and other officers.

More than 30 people attended the event. Sweets were served to the public, SBI said.

The Pondicherry Science Forum also celebrated the occasion with a programme involving school students.