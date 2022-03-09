Various events held to mark International Women’s Day

To motivate girl students, the Police Department made a college student a Sub Inspector of police

Participants at the ‘walkathon’, held on the occasion of International Women’s Day organised by Pondicherry Heritage Lades Circle on Beach Road in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Various events were held to mark the International Women’s Day in the Union Territory on Tuesday. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan flagged off a walkathon on Beach Road. Hundreds of girl students and women entrepreneurs participated in the walkathon organised by Pondicherry Heritage Ladies Circle.

The State Bank of India handed over loan sanction letters to 51 women borrowers to the tune of ₹6. 51 crore. A delegation of women officers in SBI led by V. Hema, Regional Manager and M.L Suja, AGM, Pondicherry branch and Anbu Malar, AGM, met the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and exchanged pleasantries.

In a bid to encourage and motivate girl students, the Police Department made Niveda, a third year Computer Science student, of Bharathidasan Government Women’s College a Sub Inspector of police of Muthialpet police station.

Niveda, a NCC cadet, went with the police patrol team till Kottakuppam border and also the Women’s College. She was given a briefing on the day-to-day activities of a police station. Home Minister A Namassivayam, ADGP Anand Mohan, Superintendent of Police Deepika visited the station and greeted Niveda.