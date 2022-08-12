Variety of events to mark 75th anniversary of Independence

Central Prison initiates art and rehabilitation projects for the inmates

Central Prison initiates art and rehabilitation projects for the inmates

The government has rolled out several programmes to mark the culmination of year-long celebrations of the 75th Independence anniversary.

A 100-ft national flag, the “Wall of Sacrifice” (memorial for freedom fighters) on the Goubert Ave beachfront and mass distribution of national flags for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign are among the government-led programmes.

The Tourism Department is also hosting several events running up to Independence Day.

The Azadi Flea Market near the Le Cafe joint on the beach is one such initiative that will be on till August 16 to showcase products of local bakers and vendors.

The department has also devised long-weekend tour packages to destinations such as Neyveli and Chettinadu, a ‘navagraha tour’ of temples and a ‘hills tour’ that extends to Coimbatore.

The Central Prison joined the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav mood by initiating art and rehabilitation projects for the inmates led by Inspector General of Prisons, Ravideep Singh Chahar, and Superintendent of Prisons V.Baskaran.

As part of a collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Society and NGO Sharana, city artist Christina Joseph undertook a prison beautification drive.

“As part of the outreach, we also trained some of them in various painting methods,” she said.

Four prisoners, including under-trials and convicts, worked on wall murals inspired by the Gond tribal, spanning over 200 feet of the prison walls.

In addition, two Khadi handloom banners with motifs and collages painted by hand will feature on the entry facades.

“The inmates found this a great source of enjoyment, relief and a way to discover and hone skills that can hold them in good stead when they complete their terms and return to society”, Ms. Christina said.

Future plans include holding art therapy sessions, workshops and group activities for interested inmates.

Tagor Government Arts and Science College on Friday organised an awareness programme on the national flag that was led by Sasi Kanta Dash, principal.

Aurodhan, an art and culture centre, has also been hosting a series of events to celebrate the Sri Aurobindo sesquicentennial and the 75th Independence anniversary.