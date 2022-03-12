Van catches fire in Puducherry
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained
A van owned by a travel agency here was completely gutted after it caught on fire near Ponlait Factory on Saturday.
According to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the vehicle’s driver, Kandasamy, noticed that the rear side of the vehicle had erupted into flames while returning from a workshop. As he parked the vehicle on the roadside, the blaze engulfed the whole van.
Two fire tenders from the Gorimedu and Puducherry fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames. The van was completely gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, an official said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.