Van catches fire in Puducherry

Special Correspondent March 12, 2022 18:53 IST

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained

Firefighters dousing the burning van with water in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

A van owned by a travel agency here was completely gutted after it caught on fire near Ponlait Factory on Saturday. According to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the vehicle’s driver, Kandasamy, noticed that the rear side of the vehicle had erupted into flames while returning from a workshop. As he parked the vehicle on the roadside, the blaze engulfed the whole van. Two fire tenders from the Gorimedu and Puducherry fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames. The van was completely gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, an official said.



