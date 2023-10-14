Valedictory of CII’s Garnishing Talent Programme held

October 14, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Vice-Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University, S. Mohan has stressed the need for the active involvement of industry in nurturing the talent of students.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Garnishing Talent Programme of the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Saturday, he said the learning ecosystem of the country should be supported and driven by the industry. This would help in accelerating the skill-building programme, he said.

Urging the student community to get an idea of Industry 4.0, the Vice-Chancellor said it was essential for students to understand the growing needs of the industry and to get into the right place in the job market. He urged students to focus on gaining practical knowledge and developing skills.

The CII’s Garnishing Talent programme, according to a press note, is aimed at empowering the talent of students from vernacular mediums and rural backgrounds. The programme was launched with the intention of improving employment opportunities for students.

Around 130 students from seven higher educational institutions in Puducherry underwent a six-week training programme. The event was organised by CII in association with Eaton Power Quality Private Limited, the press note said.

Chairman of CII Puducherry Chapter, A. Joseph Rozario; Vice Chairman of CII Puducherry, V. Shanmuganandam; and Past Chairman of CII Puducherry, Syed Sajjadh Ali I were among those participated in the valedictory.