Vaithilingam seeks reservation for host States of central varsities

December 08, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

V. Vaithilingam, Congress MP, has urged the central government to ensure at least 25% reservation for domicile students in States where there were central universities.

Participating in the discussions in the Lok Sabha during the passage of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to establish a central tribal university in Telangana, Mr. Vaithilingam drew attention to the prevailing state of affairs where students from the States where such institutions were established were not given any preference.

While welcoming the move to establish a tribal university in Telangana, which would help the tribal community in the higher education sector, Mr. Vaithilingam said that they wanted the central government to ensure some reservation for the tribal community of the host State.

Citing the case of the Pondicherry Central University, the MP pointed out that the Central government was not earmarking any specific reservation for students from neither the host State of Puducherry nor the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which also falls under the institution’s ambit.

Excluding local people from benefiting defeats the purpose of establishing such institutions, Mr. Vaithilingam said.