Vadapalai-Gingee stretch to be widened
Minister K.S. Masthan inaugurates the work, which is expected to cost ₹10 crore
The Vadapalai-Gingee stretch will soon be made into a two-lane road, with the Tamil Nadu Department of Highways executing a project at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme.
Minister for Minorities Welfare and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan inaugurated the work in the presence of Collector D. Mohan on Friday.
The widening of the stretch, a long-pending demanding of motorists and residents, will facilitate the operation of public transport buses between Gingee and Vadapalai.
