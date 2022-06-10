Vadapalai-Gingee stretch to be widened

Minister K.S. Masthan inaugurates the work, which is expected to cost ₹10 crore

The Vadapalai-Gingee stretch will soon be made into a two-lane road, with the Tamil Nadu Department of Highways executing a project at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan inaugurated the work in the presence of Collector D. Mohan on Friday.

The widening of the stretch, a long-pending demanding of motorists and residents, will facilitate the operation of public transport buses between Gingee and Vadapalai.