Puducherry

Vadapalai-Gingee stretch to be widened

The Vadapalai-Gingee stretch will soon be made into a two-lane road, with the Tamil Nadu Department of Highways executing a project at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan inaugurated the work in the presence of Collector D. Mohan on Friday.

The widening of the stretch, a long-pending demanding of motorists and residents, will facilitate the operation of public transport buses between Gingee and Vadapalai.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2022 4:36:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/vadapalai-gingee-stretch-to-be-widened/article65513572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY