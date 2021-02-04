Puducherry

Vaccine administered to Villupuram Collector

Building confidence: Collector A. Annadurai taking the vaccine at GVMCH on Thursday  

Collector A. Annadurai and senior officials were administered Covishield as part of the immunisation programme for the Revenue and Police Department, local administration officials and other frontline staff.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for healthcare workers started in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts on January 16.

In Villupuram district, 10,000 healthcare workers had registered for the vaccines. Of these, 2,200 have been inoculated as on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mr. Annadurai and Additional Collector (Revenue) Shreya P. Singh visited the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) and took the vaccine shot.

A Health official said Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan was also vaccinated on Thursday.

