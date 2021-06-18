Vaccination is the best way to avert third wave of COVID-19: L-G

Tamilisai proposes incentives for those getting vaccinated

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has suggested offering incentives to people taking COVID-19 vaccine as expanding the inoculation net was the best way to prevent a third wave of the pandemic.

Chairing the weekly review meeting in the U.T. on Thursday, Dr. Soundarajan said: “Incentivising people for vaccination through gift schemes could be an option in as much as the wrath of third wave, if and when it occurs, can only be thwarted by large-scale vaccination. Imperative, therefore, to put vaccination programme on fasttrack.”

The spread of SARS CoV-2 has drastically declined in Puducherry. However, there can be no let-up in the monitoring until the decline curve plateaus at the bottom. “Focus must be on the two components of infection and vaccination. Infection can only be brought to control by increasing vaccination,” she said.

The government had set itself the goal of achieving total vaccination for the population in the Union Territory by August 15.

The government had augmented the infrastructure in State-run hospitals and was expecting private medical colleges to follow suit, the Lt. Governor said.

She said awareness among people had increased in terms of wearing masks and following social distancing. Alongside a robust vaccination programme, this would help in thwarting a third wave. Enforcement should continue with the same intensity to ensure compliance of safety norms, she said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s announcement of vaccinating everyone above 18 from June 21, the Lt. Governor wanted the administration to devise a plan to ensure that the entire contingent of healthcare workers and frontline personnel were vaccinated. Departments concerned should take appropriate action in this direction, the Lt. Governor said.

S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, briefed participants on the the present scenario of COVID-19 management, progress of vaccination, impact of black fungus and availability of drugs.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police Ananda Mohan, Health Secretary T. Arun, LAD Secretary E. Vallavan, Information Secretary Udayakumar, Secretary to L-G Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary and and representatives of private medical colleges participated in the meeting.