Vaccination for those above 18 put on hold in Puducherry

Health Department says it is yet to receive stocks to begin the programme

The Union Territory has put on hold the programme to deliver COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age due to non-availability of vaccines.

A top Health Department official said the administration was yet to receive stocks against its indent for an estimated six lakh vaccines for the 18-44 age group.

“We had requested the Centre for a first consignment of two lakh vaccines for May and another four lakh for June but are waiting for stocks to be released,” the official said.

45 and above segment

There is however adequate stock to sustain the vaccination programme for the 45 and above segment.

The Health Department has in stock about 1.50 lakh vaccines of Covishield to cover first-timers as well as administer the second dose to those who have taken their first shot, the official said.