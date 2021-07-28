Vaccination drive from tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

28 July 2021 01:55 IST

Festival to focus on those above 18 years

The Health Department will organise a three-day intensive COVID vaccination drive from July 29 aimed at those above 18 years of age.

Health Secretary T. Arun said in a release that the fourth vaccination festival (July 29-31) would be carried out in all government hospitals, primary health centres and at 100 designated session sites across the Union Territory.

The government was aiming to make Puducherry fully vaccinated by August 15, Independence Day.

The first vaccination festival was held for six days from June 16, followed by similar campaigns from July 10 (for three days) and on July 23 and 24.

Free of cost

The vaccination is being administered free of cost. He appealed to the eligible people to make use of the free festivals.

Mobile health teams are also deployed to carry out the vaccination. Door-step visits are under way to dispel myths and misconceptions about the vaccines, he also said.