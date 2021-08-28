Vaccination coverage approaching 70%: L-G

‘Hesitancy is still an issue’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said vaccination coverage against COVID-19 was approaching 70% of the population and 41 villages in the Union Territory had been fully vaccinated.

Flagging off six digital vans to propagate the vaccination message under the auspices of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of the year-long 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, Ms. Soundararajan said the administration had been able to vaccinate an estimated 7.5 lakh people out of a total eligible population of about 10 lakh in the Union Territory.

The progress on the vaccination front was still a remarkable achievement in spite of missing the target of 100% coverage by August 15. Vaccine hesitancy and apprehensions among sections of the population were still impeding the effort. This was why though against a target of reaching at least 10,000 people every day, only around 4,000 to 5,000 could be vaccinated, she said.

Various programmes had been launched to raise vaccination coverage among different segments of the population, the Lt. Governor said.

These included special intensive vaccination camps, street corner camps, outreach sessions at industry sites and colleges, and door-to-door administering for the infirm. The late evening vaccination programme targeted at working couples was a first in the country, she said.

T. Arun, Health Secretary and G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, Abhijit Choudhary, Secretary to the Lt. Governor, were among the officials who participated.