Vaccination certificates will be needed to avail of benefits: L-G

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagging off the Indian Air Force east coast cycle expedition to commemorate the 1971 war victory over Pakistan on Thursday. S.S. KUMAR

PUDUCHERRY

17 September 2021 01:00 IST

Door-to-door survey on vaccination status of families may be conducted

A certificate of proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be a precondition for availing of benefits of government schemes and even the Diwali special gifts likely from the Puducherry government, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday.

Flagging off the Indian Air Force East Coast Cycle Expedition in front of the Raj Nivas to commemorate the 1971 war victory over Pakistan, Ms. Soundararajan said it was proposed to conduct door-to-door surveys on vaccination status of families and to identify those yet to volunteer for the jab.

Pensioners, as one of the most vulnerable sections of the population, who did not take the shot would be identified and prioritised for vaccination, the Lt. Governor said.

Other segments that were the beneficiaries of the government schemes would also be surveyed to determine vaccination status, she said.

The COVID-19 task force meeting that she chaired at the Raj Nivas on Thursday had decided to go into mission mode for achieving 100% vaccination in the Union Territory in 15 days.

Stressing on the imperative of vaccination both in terms of personal protection as well as public good, Ms. Soundararajan appealed to an estimated 35% of the population, which was yet to volunteer for the first dose of the vaccine, to do so without any further delay.

She reiterated the finding that an estimated 98% COVID-19 patients requiring ICU admission were those who had not received a single dose of vaccination.

To a question on the high TPR in Karaikal, Ms. Soundarajan said one of the reasons for this was the contiguity with Tamil Nadu.

An estimated 40% of patients in Puducherry institutions hailed from the neighbouring State and were being given proper care, she said. Instructions had been given to the district authorities in Karaikal to intensify prevention measures, the Lt. Governor said.

The IAF cycle rally, which is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence and to propagate the message of vaccination against COVID-19, has clocked over 700 km traversing places such as Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, Mamallapuram and Velankanni.