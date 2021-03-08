Vaccination among senior citizens clocks a healthy rate

PUDUCHERRY

08 March 2021 01:29 IST

The immunisation against COVID-19 among senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with underlying morbidity clocked a healthy rate with over 3,000 persons getting their first dose in the first week of rollout.

During the last 24 hours, 652 persons in the target group took the jab against 268 healthcare workers and 185 frontline workers.

According to official data, 3,195 target beneficiaries had taken their first shot in six days, quickly outstripping the 3,099 frontline workers to date to be immunised over 23 days.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, 17,243 persons, including 10,949 healthcare workers, have been vaccinated in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory saw 25 new cases being reported and 22 patients registering recovery.

The new cases were from Puducherry (19), Karaikal (five) and Mahe (one). No cases were reported in Yanam.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 17. Of this, 79 were in hospitals and 97 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.96 per cent, case fatality rate 1.68 per cent and recovery rate 97.88 per cent.

The UT has recorded a total of 39,868 cases and 39,022 patients have recovered to date.

Of the estimated 6.38 lakh tests undertaken by the health department about 5.93 lakh returned negative.

Cuddalore district reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 25,231.

While 24,880 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 63.

In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,275.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Sunday.