‘Vaccinated population should carry certificates’

Tamilisai asks people to get inoculated

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged the vaccinated population to carry certificates that are being increasingly sought for various purposes, especially inter-State and international travel.

Addressing the media after evaluating the progress at the special COVID-19 vaccination camp at Villianur Primary Health Centre, Ms. Soundararajan said vaccination was the best protection available for mankind at the moment, especially amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The Union Territory, which recently made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory, has also launched a series of outreach measures to achieve 100% inoculation of the population. These involved facilitating the administering of vaccines at the convenience of beneficiaries, from neighbourhood camps to door-to-door drives.

Noting that an estimated 90% of the population served by the Villianur PHC had been vaccinated, the Lieutenant Governor said this was an encouraging sign and called for a complete coverage in the area.

The Lieutenant Governor pointed out that at present, only fully vaccinated persons were allowed to travel abroad. Now that Puducherry had made vaccination mandatory, people who are yet to take the jab should do so without delay and carry their certificates as it could be handy while moving out, she said. Vaccination against COVID-19 is important not only as a self-protection measure but also for the larger social good. Any hesitation in this regard does not represent a healthy attitude, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Medical facilities

According to the Ms. Soundararajan, steps were being initiated to develop state-of-the-art medical facilities at government institutions in Puducherry. In this regard, a conference was held recently with leading nephrologists. Taking a cue from some other States, the Union Territory would also improve the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme once health infrastructure was upgraded, she said.