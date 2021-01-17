Vaccinate political executives to instil confidence among public: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the political leadership of the country in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to instil confidence among the public to join the campaign.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said, “In countries like the U.K. and the U.S, the vaccines are administered first to the political executives of the country.”

“Similarly, in order to instil confidence among the public to get vaccinated, the political executives should be administered with Covishield/Covaxin or any other vaccine introduced to fight the virus in the country,” Mr. Narayanasamy said in the letter.

He requested the Prime Minister to issue necessary directions to include political leaders, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, State Ministers and other political leaders.

They should be given the options to avail the vaccine in the first phase itself, the letter said.