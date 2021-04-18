Vaccinate all those aged above 18, says Narayanasamy

Be proactive about educating people on COVID-19 norms, says former CM

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has appealed to the Centre to vaccinate everyone above 18 years.

In a video message on Saturday, the former Chief Minister said the effort should be to vaccinate all persons above 18 years.

Urging the territorial administration to create awareness among the people on the need to maintain vigil about COVID-19, Mr. Narayanasamy said that the number of cases had increased sharply in Puducherry in the last few days.

People were not adhering to the COVID-19 norms and public places were getting more crowded.

The administration should take proactive steps to create more awareness among people on the need to wear masks, adopt proper hygiene and personal distancing, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The administration should also educate the people that getting vaccinated does not mean that they are insulated from the virus. Even after vaccination, people should follow the guidelines, he added.

He also urged the administration to increase testing and keep more beds ready in private medical colleges to meet any eventuality.