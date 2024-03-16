V. Shanmuganandam elected new chairman of CII Puducherry

March 16, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry has elected V. Shanmuganandam as chairman and Samir Kamra as vice chairman for 2024-25.

Mr. Shanmuganandam earlier served as vice chairman of CII, Puducherry chapter. He is the founder and CEO of Touch Solar Technologies and Touch Energy Technologies.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Mr. Shanmuganandam has formed the Energy Academy in association with Pondicherry University for sustainable livelihood programmes for rural women and youth, a CII press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Samir is CEO of Kosh Innovations Private Limited. He brings on board, 35 years of professional experience in the plastic industry, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.